501.5
A would-be rap star seizes office in ABC comedy ‘The Mayor’

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 2:07 pm 08/06/2017 02:07pm
Brandon Micheal Hall participates in the "The Mayor" panel during the Disney ABC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — An unlikely outsider wins political office: Sound familiar?

ABC’s new sitcom “The Mayor” has its own version, set in an economically depressed town where a young rapper runs for mayor just to generate publicity for his music — but much to everyone’s shock — especially his — is elected.

The series was created by Jeremy Bronson, a self-proclaimed political junkie whose credits include producing MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews.”

Bronson told reporters Sunday that, in his news days, he loved stories where an outsider challenged the system. That inspired his new comedy.

The diverse cast includes Lea Michele (“Glee”) and stars Brandon Micheal Hall as the man with an unexpected mission to make things better.

Hall says his series is “based on hope. Because that’s something we really need right now.”

