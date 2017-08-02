2nd defense attorney wants off Bill Cosby’s sex assault case

501.5
By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 7:11 pm 08/15/2017 07:11pm
FILE- In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa. A second lawyer who defended Cosby in his sex assault trial that ended with a deadlocked jury wants off the case before the start of his retrial that's set for November. Los Angeles-based lawyer Angela Agrusa filed documents Tuesday, Aug. 15, seeking to withdraw as Cosby's counsel. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A second lawyer who defended Bill Cosby in his sex assault trial that ended with a deadlocked jury wants off the case before the start of his retrial that’s set for November.

Los Angeles-based lawyer Angela Agrusa filed documents Tuesday seeking to withdraw as Cosby’s counsel.

Lead defense lawyer Brian McMonagle, of Philadelphia, asked to be taken off the case earlier this month.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill previously set a hearing for Aug. 22 to discuss that request. Agrusa is asking to delay that hearing until Sept. 11.

District Attorney Kevin Steele is asking the judge to deny that request, saying it delays justice.

The 80-year-old comedian is being retried on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand more than a decade ago. Cosby has said it was consensual.

