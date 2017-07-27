501.5
Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 9:32 pm 07/27/2017 09:32pm
Tiffany Haddish poses for a portrait while promoting "The Last O.G." during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP))

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “Girls Trip” breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby.

Haddish told reporters Thursday that she made the remarks during a day of interviews and was trying to be funny while reflecting a fearless approach to her work.

She said it was “not the best joke” and clarified: “I don’t agree with what he did or anything.”

Haddish later told The Associated Press that she had done more than 20 interviews that day.

“In every interview you have to be humorous because you’re considered a comedian, right? So I was trying to be humorous and maybe it was not the best joke,” she said. “It was a joke. But at the end of the day, the whole point of it was to say I’m not afraid of the big bad wolf.”

Haddish appeared at the Television Critics Association’s summer meeting to discuss her role in Tracy Morgan’s new TBS comedy, “The Last O.G.” Morgan plays a man just released from prison after 15 years. Haddish plays his former girlfriend who has moved on.

The actress is on a high after receiving overwhelming accolades for her performance in “Girls Trip,” but says her bank account “don’t show movie star yet.”

“That’s the part I’m waiting on,” she said. “When do that happen? They say like nine months. It’s like a baby. I’m waiting for the delivery.”

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
