501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » 'Walking Dead' panel called…

‘Walking Dead’ panel called off for stuntman’s funeral

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 2:00 am 07/28/2017 02:00am
Share

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The AMC channel says a producers’ panel discussion for “The Walking Dead” is off because it conflicts with the funeral for a stuntman killed in an on-set fall.

In a statement Thursday, AMC said some of the five producers scheduled to appear on the weekend panel will be attending services for 33-year-old stuntman John Bernecker.

Authorities in Georgia said that Bernecker died July 12 after falling head-first onto concrete instead of on padding meant to cushion his roughly 22-foot (7-meter) fall from a balcony. The accident occurred on the show’s set south of Atlanta.

The discussion, planned Saturday with the Television Critics Association, was to mark the upcoming eighth season of the zombie apocalypse drama.

A Comic-Con panel with some stars and some producers proceeded last week in San Diego.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Inside former Ravens Star Ray Lewis' $2.5M Maryland mansion

Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis listed his Maryland mansion on the market. See photos of the 6,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom home.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?