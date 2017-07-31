501.5
Wait to see ‘Confederate,’ HBO says to social media protest

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 12:34 am 07/31/2017 12:34am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO is calling on critics of “Confederate,” a drama imagining modern-day Southern slavery, to withhold judgment until it’s made.

HBO’s statement followed a social media campaign that urged it to abandon the project. The campaign, which quickly caught fire on Twitter, asked people to post their opposition to “Confederate” during HBO’s Sunday showing of “Game of Thrones.”

The creators of the recently announced “Confederate” also produce “Game of Thrones.”

HBO said it has faith the show’s producers will approach the subject with “care and sensitivity” and asked people to see the drama before judging it.

