‘Teen Wolf’ cast makes special appearance for Make-A-Wish

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The stars of “Teen Wolf” made a special appearance at Comic-Con on Friday for an audience of one.

Nine members of the MTV show’s cast sat down for a meet-and-greet with 16-year-old super fan Sydney Lang, who came to Comic-Con with her family, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Soft-spoken Sydney beamed as stars including Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes and Shelley Henning chatted with her about her favorite characters and episodes. They asked her about her life back home in Edmonton, Canada. Henning playfully inquired whether Sydney had any personal connections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and might make an introduction.

The actors spent about 30 minutes hanging out with Sydney before posing for a group photo, during which Posey and Henning surprised the teen with a spontaneous kiss on the cheek.

