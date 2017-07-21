501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » 'Teen Wolf' cast makes…

‘Teen Wolf’ cast makes special appearance for Make-A-Wish

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 7:23 pm 07/21/2017 07:23pm
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The stars of “Teen Wolf” made a special appearance at Comic-Con on Friday for an audience of one.

Nine members of the MTV show’s cast sat down for a meet-and-greet with 16-year-old super fan Sydney Lang, who came to Comic-Con with her family, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Soft-spoken Sydney beamed as stars including Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes and Shelley Henning chatted with her about her favorite characters and episodes. They asked her about her life back home in Edmonton, Canada. Henning playfully inquired whether Sydney had any personal connections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and might make an introduction.

The actors spent about 30 minutes hanging out with Sydney before posing for a group photo, during which Posey and Henning surprised the teen with a spontaneous kiss on the cheek.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?