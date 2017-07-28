Sarah Silverman’s show asks divided US to give love a chance

501.5
By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 1:05 am 07/28/2017 01:05am
Star/executive producer Sarah Silverman participates in the "I Love You, America" panel during the Hulu Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Sarah Silverman is out to show that Americans can bridge even their deepest differences and enjoy a laugh as well.

Speaking to a TV critics’ meeting Thursday, Silverman said that’s the goal for her fall Hulu series, “I Love You, America.”

Silverman said the show is intended to be the opposite of an echo chamber, instead allowing Silverman to connect with “un-like-minded people” across America. That’s regular people, not politicians, and no mockery will be involved, she said.

The show is intended to be intelligent and moving but also silly, Silverman said.

“Anything smart that’s in there will be served in a big, fat, bready sandwich of super, super dumb, because that’s how I like my comedy, and I don’t like to be told what to think,” she said.

The edgy comic acknowledged she knows what it’s like to be a target, sharing a few of the crude and insulting tweets she’s received.

She’s reached out to some of her detractors and found common ground, Silverman said, including with a country singer in Nashville. She said the singer, whom she didn’t identify, stays in touch and sends her his new cuts.

“I Love You, America,” which Silverman is producing with, among others, Oscar-winning screenwriter Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), is scheduled to debut Oct. 12. It will include studio and field pieces, a monologue and a regularly appearing focus group made up of people “from all walks of life,” Silverman said.

