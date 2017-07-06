501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Nielsen's top programs for…

Nielsen’s top programs for June 26-July 2

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 3:47 pm 07/06/2017 03:47pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 26-July 2. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 12.36 million.

2. “World of Dance,” NBC, 7.5 million.

3. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 6.59 million.

4. “Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” NBC, 6.56 million.

5. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.19 million.

6. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.91 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.88 million.

8. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 5.86 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 5.62 million.

10. “Bull,” CBS, 5.46 million.

11. Auto Racing: NASCAR Cup Series, NBC, 5.42 million.

12. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.4 million.

13. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 5.37 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.29 million.

15. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 5.16 million.

16. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 4.95 million.

17. “The Wall,” NBC, 4.65 million.

18. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.6 million.

19. “The Bachelorette” (Thursday), ABC, 4.58 million.

20. “Life in Pieces,” CBS, 4.54 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?