501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » MacLachlan is watching 'Twin…

MacLachlan is watching ‘Twin Peaks’ as it unfolds on air

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 7:19 pm 07/21/2017 07:19pm
Share
Kimmy Robertson attends the "Twin Peaks" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 21, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — “Twin Peaks” star Kyle MacLachlan says that he is watching the new series as it airs on Showtime along with the rest of us. He told Comic-Con audiences on Friday that he generally watches it alone at home with a glass of wine and hasn’t seen any future episodes.

Some of his castmates, like Naomi Watts, even said that they have yet to watch a single one yet.

Series co-creator David Lynch, who directed the 18-episode revival of the inscrutable show did not join his cast for the panel. But he still dominated much of their conversation as they praised his vision and struggled to describe what he’s actually like.

Some Comic-Con attendees will get the chance to see episode 11 Friday night, in advance of its Sunday premiere on Showtime.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?