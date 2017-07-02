501

In mock video, Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo

July 2, 2017
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Saturday, July 1, 2017, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., after attending an event at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit — his face obscured by the CNN logo — outside a wrestling ring.

It’s not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump’s official Twitter account.

Trump’s been stepping up verbal attacks on the media — and cable networks particularly. But an adviser thinks “no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t.”

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert also tells ABC that he thinks Trump’s “beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Trump “in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.””

