Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 7:04 am 07/10/2017 07:04am
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2015 file photo, "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt arrives at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. Holt is in a tight battle with ABC's David Muir for viewers and advertising dollars in the dinner hour. (José Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s Lester Holt says watching an exasperated reporter recently confront Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the Trump administration’s hostility toward the press nearly made him physically ill.

It’s just not his style. Holt exudes an aura of calm as anchor of NBC’s “Nightly News,” which is in a tight battle with ABC and David Muir every night for viewers and advertising dollars.

He appears so steady that it’s surprising to hear him talk about how tough it was to replace Brian Williams when scandal forced his predecessor out two years ago. Holt said there were times when he wondered whether if it was what he really wanted to do.

