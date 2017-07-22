501.5
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 3:39 am 07/22/2017 03:39am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pre-empted for British Open golf tournament.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Al Franken, D-Minn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Scaramucci; Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.

