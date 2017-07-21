Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pre-empted for British Open golf tournament.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Al Franken, D-Minn.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci; Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.
