501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 2:34 am 07/15/2017 02:34am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Jay Sekulow, one of President Donald Trump’s private lawyers; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sekulow; Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Mark Warner, D-Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Warner, Sekulow; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Warner, Sekulow, Collins.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Paul, Sekulow

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?