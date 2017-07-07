Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Walter Shaub Jr., outgoing director of the Office of Government Ethics; Reps. Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee; Ronna Romney McDaniel, head of the Republican National Committee; former CIA Director John Brennan.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Haley; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Defense Secretary Ash Carter

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

