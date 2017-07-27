Fox spends bucks to poke fun at The New York Times

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel gave The New York Times more than $100,000 to poke fun at the newspaper.

Fox ran a full-page advertisement in Times on Thursday, blurbing a recent review that called the “Fox & Friends” morning show “the most powerful TV show in America.”

Television critic James Poniewozik’s review wasn’t exactly complimentary, as it traced the show’s close relationship with the nation’s tweeter-in-chief, President Donald Trump.

Fox ran full-page ads Thursday in the Times, the Washington Post and New York Post. The network wouldn’t say how much it spent. The Times’ ad rates say a full-page ad with color generally runs around $130,000.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.