Ex-White House spokesman Fleischer a Fox News contributor

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 12:56 pm 07/10/2017 12:56pm
FILE - In this April 12, 2017 file photo, former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer speaks at the Newseum in Washington during "The President and the Press: The First Amendment in the First 100 Days" forum. Fox News Channel has signed Fleischer to a contributor role. The network announced Monday, July 10, that Fleischer will provide "strategic communications and political analysis" for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has signed former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer to a contributor role.

The network announced Monday that Fleischer will provide “strategic communications and political analysis” for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Fleischer served as White House press secretary to former President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003. He was senior communications adviser and spokesman for Bush’s presidential campaign beginning in 1999.

Currently he is the president of Ari Fleischer Communications and Ari Fleischer Sports Communications, offering advice and communications training to sports organizations, athletes and corporations.

