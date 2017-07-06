501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » 'America's Got Talent' laps…

‘America’s Got Talent’ laps the television field

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 3:43 pm 07/06/2017 03:43pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Much to NBC’s delight, there really hasn’t been much competition for “America’s Got Talent” as the summer’s favorite television show.

The Nielsen company said last week’s version of the competition was seen by 12.4 million people. That’s nearly 5 million more than the week’s second most-popular show, “World of Dance,” which has the advantage of following “Talent” on NBC’s schedule on Tuesday nights.

That enabled NBC to win the week. NBC now wins as commonly in the summer as CBS does during the regular television season.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, CBS is now burning off extra episodes of its Katherine Heigl drama, which lasted only two weeks after premiering in February.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?