What happened in Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault trial

Key developments in Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault trial on Wednesday:

ON THE STAND: Andrea Constand, Cosby’s chief accuser, testified for a second day, withstanding hours of cross-examination as Cosby’s lawyer tried to undermine her claim he sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Constand stuck to her story even as she acknowledged at least one discrepancy.

WHAT SHE SAID: Constand dismissed any suggestion she and Cosby shared a romantic relationship before the night she says he assaulted her. She said they spoke on the phone dozens of times afterward because they were discussing the women’s basketball program at Temple University, where he was a powerful trustee and she served as director of team operations.

THE DEFENSE RESPONDS: Cosby’s lawyer pressed Constand on the nature of the relationship, suggesting she’d enjoyed a romantic dinner with him and he’d signaled his interest by touching her thigh and trying to unbutton her pants.

QUOTE: “I was mistaken.” — Constand, explaining her initial confusion over when the encounter with Cosby occurred.

IN THE GALLERY: Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents several Cosby accusers, caused a stir when her cellphone rang during Constand’s cross-examination. She left the courtroom, expressing bafflement because she thought the phone was off, but was allowed back in after a break.

WHAT’S NEXT: With Constand off the witness stand, prosecutors will continue building their case.