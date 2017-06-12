800

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Police: Lone gunman kills…

Police: Lone gunman kills journalist in Pakistan

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 7:43 am 06/12/2017 07:43am
Share

ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a lone gunman has shot and killed a journalist in the northwestern town of Haripur.

Senior police officer Mohammad Sabir says 39-year-old Bakhshish Illahi, bureau chief of a local daily newspaper and television station, was targeted Sunday near his home while on his way to his office.

Sabir says the journalist was a father of four and had recently joined television channel K-2 and daily newspaper K-2 Times after serving at another local newspaper for 14 years.

Sabir says an investigation hasn’t revealed any personal enmity toward Illahi and he was apparently killed for some other reason. He didn’t elaborate.

Journalists in Haripur protested the killing.

Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Police: Lone gunman kills…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News