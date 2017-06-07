500

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Mixed reaction to Sony's…

Mixed reaction to Sony’s clean edits of ‘Ghostbusters,’ more

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 7:51 pm 06/07/2017 07:51pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Imagine watching “Step Brothers” with the whole family. You might be able to now.

Sony Pictures on Tuesday unveiled their Clean Version initiative, which makes available the less violent, salacious and profane broadcast television and airplane edits of certain movies when you purchase the regular title on a streaming service.

Clean versions are available now for 24 films including “Step Brothers,” ”Ghostbusters” and “White House Down.”

Third party services like ClearPlay and VidAngel have been in the business of cleaning up movies for years, although their unauthorized edits have also been the target of lawsuits from studios.

Not everyone was a fan of the Sony announcement, including Seth Rogen who tweeted his dismay Tuesday. Rogen’s raunchy “Sausage Party” is a Sony film. A clean edit is not available for that.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Mixed reaction to Sony's…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News