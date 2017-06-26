502

Mexican journalist’s charred body identified

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 3:27 pm 06/26/2017 03:27pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A charred body found in western Mexico has been identified as the owner and director of a local television station abducted in May.

Salvador Adame was director of local channel 6TV. He was the seventh journalist to be killed so far this year in Mexico.

The head prosecutor of the western state of Michoacan says the remains were found in mid-June in a rural area. State prosecutor Jose Martin Godoy said Monday that DNA tests later confirmed the remains were Adame’s.

Armed men grabbed Adame on May 18 and forced into a vehicle in the city of Nueva Italia, part of a violence-plagued part of Michoacan.

Adame’s abduction came after prominent journalist Javier Valdez was slain in Culiacan, in Mexico’s Sinaloa state.

