TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Handel, Ossoff to meet…

Handel, Ossoff to meet in Georgia congressional debate

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 4:13 am 06/06/2017 04:13am
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Karen Handel wants voters in Atlanta’s northern suburbs to stick with a Republican in Congress, just like they’ve done since 1979. Democrat Jon Ossoff says Georgia’s 6th Congressional District should make a change.

The two rivals are scheduled to meet Tuesday in their first televised debate, two weeks ahead of a June 20 election that has garnered national attention and an avalanche of spending.

Atlanta’s WSB-TV will broadcast the debate at 8 p.m. EDT.

The election is another test for how President Donald Trump and the Republican-run Congress are playing with voters outside Washington. Republicans already have won special House elections this spring in Kansas and Montana.

Handel and Ossoff have downplayed the national significance of their matchup.

The winner will replace Republican Tom Price, who’s now Trump’s health secretary.

Topics:
2016 Congressional Election News 2016 Election News Government News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Handel, Ossoff to meet…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News