502

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Fox Sports, Facebook team…

Fox Sports, Facebook team up to stream Champions League

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 3:43 pm 06/27/2017 03:43pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports is partnering with Facebook to stream Champions League matches through Facebook Live next season.

Fox announced Tuesday that it will stream games in the United States on the Fox Sports Facebook page and the FOX Deportes Facebook page beginning in September with group stage play.

The deal will include two live game streams per match day in the group stage, along with four round-of-16 matches and four quarterfinals.

Fox Sports says last year’s Champions League final won by Real Madrid drew 98 million interactions on Facebook by about 34 million users.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Fox Sports, Facebook team…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News