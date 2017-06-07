800

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Florida Georgia Line, Jason…

Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo add their voices to ESPN

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 4:21 pm 06/07/2017 04:21pm
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, Jason Derulo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Derulo and country duo Florida Georgia Line have been tapped to help country singer Hank Williams Jr.’s return to “Monday Night Football.” A spokesperson for the ESPN program said Wednesday the singers will all perform “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night,” a remix of Williams’ single “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country duo Florida Georgia Line and R&B artist Jason Derulo have been tapped to help country singer Hank Williams Jr.’s return to “Monday Night Football.”

A spokesperson for the ESPN program said Wednesday the singers will all perform “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night,” a remix of Williams’ single “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.”

Florida Georgia Line and Derulo will also join Williams in the opening video broadcast, which features weekly team-specific lyrics and visuals based on the 2017 NFL season.

ESPN on Monday announced Williams’ return. It dropped him in 2011 after he compared then-President Barack Obama golfing with then-House Speaker John Boehner to Adolf Hitler golfing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News Music News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Florida Georgia Line, Jason…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News