502

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » CNN's chief lays blame…

CNN’s chief lays blame on Trump for threats

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 3:03 pm 06/15/2017 03:03pm
Share
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 15, 2017, during an event on Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN chief Jeff Zucker says the level of threats faced by his journalists is more serious than people realize. He lays the blame squarely at the feet of President Donald Trump and other politicians who try to delegitimize the press.

Zucker on Thursday called it unconscionable and said they should know better.

CNN has frequently been the target of Trump’s complaints about fake news, and anti-CNN chants were heard at some of Trump’s campaign rallies last year.

Still, Zucker said CNN is still pushing for a Trump interview and will continue to air the daily press briefing. He also defended the employment of Trump surrogates that have received criticism, like Jeffrey Lord.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » CNN's chief lays blame…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News