1002

TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Chris Harrison sorry for…

Chris Harrison sorry for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ suspension

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 12:15 pm 06/13/2017 12:15pm
Share
FILE - This Oct. 28, 2012, file photo shows Chris Harrison at the Hamilton "Behind the Camera" Awards at the House of Blues West Hollywood, Calif. Harrison tells ABC News in a statement on June 13, 2017, that he's sorry for “any inconvenience and disappointment" for the cast, crew and fans of the ABC reality show after producers suspended production amid allegations of misconduct on set in Mexico. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ host Chris Harrison says he’s sorry for “any inconvenience and disappointment” to the cast, crew and fans of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which has been put on a production hold amid misconduct allegations at the filming site in Mexico.

Harrison tells ABC News in a statement that the decision by producer Warner Bros. to halt production on the ABC reality show was made with the “safety and care of the cast and crew of our show” in mind. Warner Bros. spokesman Paul McGuire says the company is investigating the accusations and will take “appropriate responsive action.” Neither Harrison, nor McGuire offered any detail on the accusations.

The spinoff of “The Bachelor” was shooting its fourth season. It was set to premiere next month.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Chris Harrison sorry for…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News