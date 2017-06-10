Celebrities react to the death of actor Adam West at 88

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celebrities reaction to the death of actor Adam West, who died late Friday at age 88:

___

“Stellar, exemplar, a king to the end. He was bright, witty and fun to work with. I will miss him in the physical world and savor him always in the world of imagination and creativity. He meant so much to people – A friend said: ‘The father that we wanted.’ That is a great gift, no matter how you live it.” — Julie Newmar in a statement.

___

“My childhood hero & still my favorite Batman. RIP Adam West. #pow” — Filmmaker Leslye Headland on Twitter.

___

“Sad to hear of Adam West’s passing. A legend as Batman but also, Ty Lookwell.” — Elijah Wood on Twitter.

___

“Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed.” — Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter.

___

“RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once.” — actor Kumail Nanjiani? on Twitter.

___

“Oh Batman my Batman! I’m standing on my chair to honor #adamwest – the man whose portrayal of costumed justice made me wanna be a good person when I was a boy. The #adamwestbatman was my first Batman at age 4. His performance was campy to most, but to me, that’s how true heroes spoke… He was pure love and joy. He remained my hero, even in adulthood, as well as a real life role model for interacting with fans.” — Filmmaker Kevin Smith on Instagram.