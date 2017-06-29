502

Canceled Netflix series ‘Sense8’ to return for 2-hour finale

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, filmmaker Lana Wachowski attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Jupiter Ascending" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The fans have spoken, and the canceled Netflix series "Sense8" is coming back next year for a two-hour final episode. Netflix and show co-creator Wachowski said Thursday, June 29, 2017, that fan clamor inspired the show's return. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The fans have spoken, and the canceled Netflix series “Sense8” is coming back next year for a two-hour final episode.

Netflix and show co-creator Lana Wachowski said Thursday that fan clamor inspired the show’s return. Netflix had announced earlier this month that “Sense8” was not renewed for a third season.

The series features global settings and an international cast exploring their mysterious mental link.

Wachowski said in a Facebook post that the “passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up” in support of the show ultimately helped resurrect it.

A Netflix representative confirmed the Facebook post and released a statement Thursday saying, “We decided to give Sense8 fans the ending they totally deserve.”

