Australian TV journalist hit by bullet in Philippines city

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 1:53 am 06/15/2017 01:53am
MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — An Australian journalist says he is fine after being hit by a bullet in his neck while covering the Philippine military’s assault against militants aligned with the Islamic State group in a southern city.

A tweeted video showed ABC journalist Adam Harvey wearing a neck brace and putting on his helmet after receiving treatment Thursday in Marawi. He told reporters he was fine and that he was to get an X-ray.

Harvey was hit at the provincial capitol building, where government officials hold briefings on the progress against the militants who’ve laid siege to Marawi since last month.

Also Thursday, a suspected militant bomber was arrested in Cagayan de Oro City, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Marawi.

Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay says Mohammad Noaim Maute was under investigation.

