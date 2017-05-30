USAA says it will reinstate ads on ‘Hannity’

TV News

NEW YORK (AP) — The USAA financial services firm says it is reinstating its advertising on Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel program after receiving heavy criticism from many of the military members and veterans that it serves.

The company said Tuesday it will also start advertising again on other programs where it had suspended its ads, including “Hardball” and “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC, and Jake Tapper’s “The Lead” on CNN.

USAA was one of 10 companies that had pulled ads from “Hannity,” who had been attacked for reporting a discredited story involving the death of a Democratic National Committee staff member. Hannity has said he will no longer talk about conspiracy theories on Seth Rich’s death last year.

USAA said it is continuing the commercials while reviewing its overall advertising policy.

