TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » US Senate votes to…

US Senate votes to name courthouse after actor Fred Thompson

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 6:07 am 05/25/2017 06:07am
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has voted to name Nashville’s new federal courthouse after former Sen. Fred Thompson, the late actor who appeared in at least 20 movies and in the TV series “Law & Order.”

Sen. Lamar Alexander announced the Senate vote Wednesday on a resolution already passed by the House, leaving the final decision to President Donald Trump.

Thompson died at 73 in 2015.

A Tennessee-trained lawyer and prosecutor, Thompson was a hard-driving Senate counsel during the Watergate hearings and later a popular actor and fleeting presidential hopeful in 2008. He commanded audiences with a booming voice, folksy charisma and a 6-foot-6 frame.

Besides a starring role in the “Law & Order” TV series, he appeared in such motion pictures as “The Hunt for Red October” and “Die Hard II.”

Topics:
Congress News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Movie News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » US Senate votes to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News