TV’s Judge Judy gives commencement speech in West Virginia

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 2:51 pm 05/21/2017 02:51pm
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Syndicated television’s Judge Judy has told graduating high school seniors in West Virginia to fill their lives and work with passion.

Media outlets report Judy Sheindlin gave the keynote address Saturday at the commencement for South Charleston High School graduates at the Charleston Civic Center.

The retired New York family court judge told the graduates they only have one chance to make a first impression. She suggested the graduates make their journeys through life “exciting, fulfilling and honorable.”

South Charleston High student Sophia Mallory won a national essay contest for the right to have Sheindlin come speak to the graduates.

Mallory says she hoped Sheindlin’s speech brought some positive attention to West Virginia.

