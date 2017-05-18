TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Reactions to the death…

Reactions to the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 9:46 am 05/18/2017 09:46am
Share
FILE - In this July 24, 2006 file photo, Roger Ailes, chairman and chief executive officer of Fox News, listens as anchor Shepard Smith, seen on screens in front and behind him, as Smith talks to the audience via satellite from Israel, at the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News said on Thursday, May 18, 2017, that Ailes has died. He was 77. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

NEW YORK (AP) — “He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better.” — Sean Hannity.

“Deeply saddened by death of Roger Ailes. He had many critics and like ALL of us his sins, but I remember a great patriot, friend and boss.” — Fox commentator, former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

“Roger Ailes died this morning, our deepest sympathies to Beth and his son Zach. Roger was a media genius, good friend and great American.” — Lou Dobbs.

“Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP.” — Laura Ingraham.

“Rest in peace Roger Ailes, you made a difference in this nation, a very great difference.” — Country rock star Charlie Daniels.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Government News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Reactions to the death…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News