TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Man goes wild setting…

Man goes wild setting Plinko record on ‘Price is Right’

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 10:18 am 05/26/2017 10:18am
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is in the money after setting a record on “The Price is Right.”

Ryan Belz, of Millerton, was wildly enthusiastic just to get called on stage in the episode that aired Thursday. His unbridled excitement only grew from there.

In the end, the Penn State graduate set a record by winning $31,500 in one of the TV show’s most popular games, Plinko.

Contestants have to guess correct digits in the prices of prizes to earn Plinko chips. They take the chips to the top of a game board and drop them into a slot, where they travel down to reveal winning amounts.

Belz told TMZ in an interview after the big win that he figured his job at Target would help him estimate the prices.

___

Online:

http://bit.ly/2qmSrFt

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Man goes wild setting…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News