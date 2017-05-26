Man goes wild setting Plinko record on ‘Price is Right’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is in the money after setting a record on “The Price is Right.”

Ryan Belz, of Millerton, was wildly enthusiastic just to get called on stage in the episode that aired Thursday. His unbridled excitement only grew from there.

In the end, the Penn State graduate set a record by winning $31,500 in one of the TV show’s most popular games, Plinko.

Contestants have to guess correct digits in the prices of prizes to earn Plinko chips. They take the chips to the top of a game board and drop them into a slot, where they travel down to reveal winning amounts.

Belz told TMZ in an interview after the big win that he figured his job at Target would help him estimate the prices.

