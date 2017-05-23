Fox removes report from website about murdered DNC staffer

TV News

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 5:40 pm 05/23/2017 05:40pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says it has removed from its website a story about the 2016 murder of a Democratic National Committee employee because it didn’t get the proper scrutiny.

The speculative report, published a week earlier, quotes a private investigator suggesting that Seth Rich had some connection to WikiLeaks and its leaks of DNC emails last year. His family denies that and no evidence has emerged to back up the claim, which has been the subject of conspiracy theories.

Fox said it will continue to investigate the case. It had nothing to say about Fox News Channel star Sean Hannity, who has said he doesn’t believe Rich died in a robbery attempt, as police theorize, and that he wasn’t going to stop asking questions about it.

