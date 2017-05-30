TV News

Fox News gives weekend show to former Cameron aide

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 4:21 pm 05/30/2017 04:21pm
FILE - In this April 13, 2010 file photo, Steve Hilton, the Conservatives Director of Strategy, leaves Battersea Power Station following the launch of his party's manifesto in London, England. Fox News Channel says it is starting a new weekend show featuring Steve Hilton, a contributor who was an adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron. Hilton's show, "The Next Revolution," will start June 4, 2017 and air in the Sunday 9 p.m. ET time slot. (AP Photo/Oli Scarff, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it is starting a new weekend show featuring Steve Hilton, a contributor who was an adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Hilton’s show, “The Next Revolution,” will start June 4 and air in the Sunday 9 p.m. ET time slot. Fox said the talk show will focus on the populist movement worldwide. Its first episode will feature a segment on Silicon Valley employees who say they keep their political views quiet for fear of a backlash. Hilton founded Crowdpac, a political crowdfunding startup firm, and has taught at Stanford University.

His show replaces a repeat episode of Jeannine Pirro’s weekend show that usually airs in the time slot.

