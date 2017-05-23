Fox News finds itself in unaccustomed spot _ out of first

TV News

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 2:49 pm 05/23/2017 02:49pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has found itself somewhere it has rarely been the past decade — out of first place.

The network’s weekday prime-time lineup, long the king of cable news, finished behind MSNBC in viewers last week. The Nielsen company also said that among a youthful demographic that advertisers pay a premium for, Fox finished third to MSNBC and CNN for the first time in 17 years.

It was uniquely bad timing for Fox. It was a week filled with late-breaking news unflattering to President Donald Trump, who much of the network’s audience supports. But it also comes shortly after the firing of star anchor Bill O’Reilly, as Fox is trying to establish a new prime-time lineup.

Rachel Maddow’s red-hot show led MSNBC to victory last week in cable news.

