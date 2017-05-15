TV News

Fox looks to sci-fi, fantasy this fall; MacFarlane in space

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:17 am
NEW YORK (AP) — The Fox network is calling on superpowers and Seth MacFarlane to draw viewers this fall.

Fox said Monday its schedule will include a new space adventure starring and produced by MacFarlane. Titled “The Orville,” the series is set 400 years ahead and follows the adventures of an exploratory spaceship

Another new Fox drama is “The Gifted,” about a suburban couple who discovers their children have mutant powers. Its stars include Stephen Moyer of “True Blood.”

Comedy also is getting the fantasy and sci-fi touch at Fox with “Ghosted.” The sitcom about two partners exploring unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles stars Craig Robinson of “The Office” and Adam Scott of “Parks and Recreation.”

Fox and other broadcast networks are presenting their 2017-18 season lineups to advertisers in New York this week.

