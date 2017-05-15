TV News

Former Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey dies at 59

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 1:11 pm 05/15/2017 01:11pm
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2016 file photo, Paramount CEO Brad Grey attends a special screening of "Fences" in New York. Grey, who served as the chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures for 12 years, has died. A family spokesperson said Monday that Grey, who was battling cancer, died Sunday at his home in Holmby Hills. He was 59. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Grey, who served as the chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures for 12 years, has died. A family spokesperson said Monday that Grey, who was battling cancer, died Sunday at his home in Holmby Hills, California. He was 59.

Before exiting Paramount in February, Grey oversaw franchises like “Star Trek,” Transformers” and “Mission: Impossible” and prestige properties like “The Big Short.” Grey also produced “The Departed,” which won best picture in 2007.

A former talent manager who founded the management company Brillstein-Grey Entertainment, Grey also co-founded the production company Plan B Entertainment with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Grey also worked in television, producing “The Sopranos” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”

He is survived by his wife, Cassandra Grey, their son, and three children from a previous marriage.

TV News