‘Deadwood’ actor Powers Booth dies at 68

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 11:21 pm 05/14/2017 11:21pm
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2014 file photo, actor Powers Boothe attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For" in Los Angeles. Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV’s “Deadwood,” and in the movies “Tombstone,” “Sin City” and “The Avengers,” died Sunday, May 14, 2017. He was 68. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV’s “Deadwood,” and in the movies “Tombstone,” ”Sin City” and “The Avengers,” has died. He was 68.

Boothe’s publicist says he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles Sunday.

Beau Bridges tweeted the news and called him “a dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband.”

The veteran actor won an Emmy award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones.” He also had memorable roles playing the ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver in “Deadwood,” the gunman Curly Bill Brocius in “Tombstone” and the corrupt senator in “Sin City.”

A private service will be held in Texas where he was from.

