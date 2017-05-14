TV News

David Lynch to receive medal from MacDowell artist colony

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 10:01 pm 05/14/2017 10:01pm
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, David Lynch attends the "Twin Peaks" panel at the Showtime portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. Lynch is this year's winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal in the Arts, a prize bestowed by the venerable MacDowell Colony for artists. MacDowell officials announced Sunday, May 14, that Lynch will receive the medal Aug. 13 at a public ceremony at the colony, based in Peterborough, N.H. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — David Lynch is this year’s winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal in the Arts, a prize bestowed by the venerable MacDowell Colony for artists.

MacDowell officials announced Sunday that the maker of such acclaimed films as “Mulholland Drive” and “Blue Velvet” and the TV series “Twin Peaks” will receive the medal Aug. 13 at a public ceremony at the colony, based in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

The honor will be presented by MacDowell chair Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist.

The MacDowell medal, established in 1960, is given to an artist “who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture.”

Previous winners include Robert Frost, Toni Morrison and Stephen Sondheim.

