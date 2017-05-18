CW’s prime-time schedule for the fall season

CW’s prime-time schedule for the fall (all times Eastern):
Monday
8 p.m. — “Supergirl”
9 p.m. — “Valor”
___
Tuesday
8 p.m. — “The Flash”
9 p.m. — “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”
Wednesday
8 p.m. — “Riverdale”
9 p.m. — “Dynasty”
Thursday
8 p.m. — “Supernatural”
9 p.m. — “Arrow”
Friday
8 p.m. — “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
9 p.m. — “Jane the Virgin”
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?
What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?