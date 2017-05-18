TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » CW's prime-time schedule for…

CW’s prime-time schedule for the fall season

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 5:27 pm 05/18/2017 05:27pm
Share

CW’s prime-time schedule for the fall (all times Eastern):

Monday

8 p.m. — “Supergirl”

9 p.m. — “Valor”

___

Tuesday

8 p.m. — “The Flash”

9 p.m. — “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

___

Wednesday

8 p.m. — “Riverdale”

9 p.m. — “Dynasty”

___

Thursday

8 p.m. — “Supernatural”

9 p.m. — “Arrow”

___

Friday

8 p.m. — “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

9 p.m. — “Jane the Virgin”

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » CW's prime-time schedule for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News