TV News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Cast member Vanessa Bayer…

Cast member Vanessa Bayer leaving ‘SNL’

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 4:20 pm 05/20/2017 04:20pm
Share
FILE - In this April 30, 2016 file photo, actress Vanessa Bayer performs at a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD at New York City Center in New York. “Saturday Night Live” is losing cast member Bayer following this weekend’s season finale. Bayer is finishing her seventh season with NBC’s comedy institution, and her memorable impressions include Miley Cyrus and Jonah the Bar Mitzvah Boy. She’s been with the show longer than any other female cast member. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” is losing cast member Vanessa Bayer following this weekend’s season finale.

Bayer is finishing her seventh season with NBC’s comedy institution, and her memorable impressions include Miley Cyrus, Rachel from “Friends” and Jonah the Bar Mitzvah Boy. She’s been with the show longer than any other female cast member.

Bayer, who’s acted in movies recently including “Trainwreck,” announced her departure on Instagram Saturday. She said her tenure has been a dream come true.

Another veteran cast member, Bobby Moynihan, is leaving for a role on a CBS sitcom.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Cast member Vanessa Bayer…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

TV News