Baldwin sings ‘Hallelujah’ as Trump on ‘SNL’ season finale

By Valerie Bonk May 21, 2017 2:55 pm 05/21/2017 02:55pm
WASHINGTON — Alec Baldwin made his return to “Saturday Night Live” playing President Donald Trump in the remake of an opening skit from after the election, but with a different cast of characters this time.

The sketch was a mash-up from a previous bit the show did earlier in the season when Kate McKinnon portrayed Hillary Clinton and played the song “Hallelujah” on the piano after the presidential nominee lost the election to Trump.

On Saturday Baldwin sat in the same seat McKinnon did back in November, singing the song as various cast members and guests slowly joined in behind him.

McKinnon joined in playing Kellyanne Conway, Beck Bennet joined in as Mike Pence, Scarlett Johansson played Ivanka, Cecily Strong joined in as Melania Trump,  Aidy Bryant joined in as press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the grim reaper joined in representing chief strategist Steve Bannon.

At the end of the song, Baldwin said “I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong. But I can’t speak for any of these people.”

When McKinnon played Clinton in the similar skit after the election, she ended the piece by saying, “I’m not giving up and neither should you.”

