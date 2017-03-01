Suspect in Mississippi, New Mexico crimes arrested in Kansas

PRATT, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting a Kansas convenience store clerk and kidnapping two hikers in New Mexico while on the run after his girlfriend was killed and a jogger was shot in Mississippi.

The sheriff in Ellsworth County, Kansas, tells television station KSNW that 28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton was arrested Wednesday after a chase, about 80 miles from where the clerk was shot.

The sheriff’s office referred questions from The Associated Press to the Highway Patrol, which didn’t immediately return messages.

Kansas authorities began pursuing Deaton because he was driving a vehicle reported stolen in New Mexico. Kansas investigators say the suspect ditched the vehicle before shooting the clerk and stealing another vehicle.

Authorities were seeking Deaton in the death of 30-year-old Heather Robinson. Mississippi officials also consider him a suspect in the shooting death of a woman found dead at a rural church.