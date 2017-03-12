2:14 pm, March 12, 2017
SNL skewers first daughter Ivanka Trump

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 1:46 pm 03/12/2017 01:46pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The biting humor of “Saturday Night Live” took aim at another Trump this week — first daughter Ivanka.

The long-standing comedy show skewered President Donald Trump’s elder daughter with a faux perfume ad, starring actress Scarlett Johansson. The name of the perfume? Complicit.

As Johansson walks into an elegant party in a glittering evening dress, the narrator says: “A woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. A scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s complicit.”

“She doesn’t crave the spotlight, but we see her. Oh, how we see her,” says the narrator as Johansson applies lipstick and sees Alec Baldwin playing Trump reflected back in the mirror.

The narrator continues: “A feminist, an advocate, a champion for women, but like how?”

And concludes: “Complicit: The fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this but won’t.”

It was the first time Johansson portrayed Ivanka Trump. Actress Margot Robbie depicted her in a sketch in the fall.

Ivanka Trump was a popular surrogate for her father on the campaign trail. She stepped away from executive roles at her self-named lifestyle brand and with the family business to move her young family to Washington, D.C., when Trump took office.

For now, just her husband, Jared Kushner, has an official position, but Ivanka Trump has been an active presence at White House meetings and has been advocating for several issues, including for new child care policies. The extent of her influence over her father behind the scenes has been the subject of intense speculation.

The White House and a representative for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment on “Saturday Night Live.”

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Life & Style Living News TV News
