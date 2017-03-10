1:07 pm, March 10, 2017
Redskins' QB Kirk Cousins has signed the QB's franchise tag contract

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 12:52 pm 03/10/2017 12:52pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Gary Cohn, White House economic adviser.

Guest lineups for the…
TV News