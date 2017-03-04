Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — not available.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Leon Panetta, former defense secretary and CIA director.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rubio; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. Eric Greitens, R-Mo.