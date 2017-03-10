2:34 am, March 10, 2017
‘Full Frontal’ apologizes to cancer patient for Nazi joke

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 2:08 am 03/10/2017 02:08am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” is apologizing for a recent segment in which a cancer patient was described as having “Nazi hair.”

A post on the show’s official Twitter page Thursday offers an apology for offending Kyle Coddington, who was included in its coverage of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece,” the tweet said.

Coddington apparently tweeted to the show on Wednesday to say that his “Nazi haircut” was from cancer.

Show correspondent Michael Rubens also apologized to Coddington on Twitter and said the show would make a donation to a cancer organization.

A spokeswoman for TBS, which airs “Full Frontal,” confirmed the authenticity of the two tweets Thursday.

